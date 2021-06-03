Brokerages Expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.14 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) will report sales of $94.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $93.50 million to $94.78 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $89.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $394.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $383.26 million to $406.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $426.57 million, with estimates ranging from $420.70 million to $435.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 447.47% and a net margin of 35.83%. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

IRWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

In other news, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,545,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $1,751,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 400,000 shares of company stock worth $4,087,250 and have sold 4,309 shares worth $52,785. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7,057.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

IRWD stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $11.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,495,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,539. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $12.63. The company has a current ratio of 22.80, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.38.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.