Brokerages Expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.14 Million

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) will report sales of $94.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $93.50 million to $94.78 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $89.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $394.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $383.26 million to $406.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $426.57 million, with estimates ranging from $420.70 million to $435.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 447.47% and a net margin of 35.83%. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

IRWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

In other news, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,545,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $1,751,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 400,000 shares of company stock worth $4,087,250 and have sold 4,309 shares worth $52,785. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7,057.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

IRWD stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $11.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,495,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,539. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $12.63. The company has a current ratio of 22.80, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.38.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

Earnings History and Estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD)

