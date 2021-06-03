Matrix AI Network (MAN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.21 Million

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Matrix AI Network has a market capitalization of $9.37 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Matrix AI Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0437 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded 4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.82 or 0.00482988 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00007539 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00011488 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000232 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003788 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Matrix AI Network Profile

Matrix AI Network (MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrix.io . Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

Buying and Selling Matrix AI Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matrix AI Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Matrix AI Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

