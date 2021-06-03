$49.20 Million in Sales Expected for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) to announce $49.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $39.00 million to $69.10 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment reported sales of $9.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 446.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full-year sales of $140.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $120.10 million to $167.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $993.06 million, with estimates ranging from $936.00 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.38) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 187.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($5.36) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSGE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Columbia Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $644,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 550.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,954,000 after buying an additional 82,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSGE stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $90.25. 216,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,210. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $63.55 and a 52 week high of $121.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

