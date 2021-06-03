$429.20 Million in Sales Expected for Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) will report $429.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $424.90 million to $431.57 million. Carrols Restaurant Group reported sales of $368.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full year sales of $1.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Carrols Restaurant Group.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $389.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.73 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 0.91%.

Several research firms recently commented on TAST. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

In related news, Director Matthew Terker Perelman purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 181,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 280.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TAST traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,032. The company has a market capitalization of $296.65 million, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $8.09.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 1,009 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

