$1.75 Million in Sales Expected for Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) will report sales of $1.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Beam Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.27 million and the highest is $2.18 million. Beam Global reported sales of $1.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full year sales of $12.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.55 million to $12.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $25.93 million, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $26.86 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Beam Global.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 88.15% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%.

BEEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Beam Global from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Beam Global from $65.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.40.

In related news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 3,250 shares of Beam Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $129,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,192.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Warner Davidson sold 10,000 shares of Beam Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $292,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,030.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,500 shares of company stock worth $551,300. 3.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEEM. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global during the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Beam Global by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Beam Global in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Beam Global by 522.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,835,000 after buying an additional 89,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.04% of the company’s stock.

BEEM stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.10. The stock had a trading volume of 277,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,825. The company has a market cap of $208.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.39. Beam Global has a 12-month low of $6.73 and a 12-month high of $75.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.26.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

