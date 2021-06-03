Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $385.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) will report sales of $385.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $392.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $378.00 million. Phillips 66 Partners reported sales of $430.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will report full year sales of $1.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Phillips 66 Partners.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.24 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 35.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share.

PSXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,664,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $306,063,000 after buying an additional 566,476 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,818,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,434,000 after buying an additional 69,952 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 4,689.5% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,195,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,798,000 after buying an additional 2,149,963 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,011,000 after buying an additional 513,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,656,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,455,000 after buying an additional 217,279 shares during the last quarter. 17.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Partners stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,068. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.19. Phillips 66 Partners has a 1-year low of $21.28 and a 1-year high of $48.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. This is an increase from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.77%.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

