$415.98 Million in Sales Expected for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) will post $415.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $403.00 million to $428.96 million. Annaly Capital Management posted sales of $398.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full year sales of $1.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Annaly Capital Management.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 184.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NLY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.78.

Shares of NLY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.42. The company had a trading volume of 12,852,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,355,770. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.98. Annaly Capital Management has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $9.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.34%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 116.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 131,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 70,838 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 2,898.0% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 729,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after acquiring an additional 705,198 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,600,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,939,000 after acquiring an additional 293,617 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 58,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 28,097 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

