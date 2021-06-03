Fusion Market Capitalization Reaches $58.91 Million (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Over the last week, Fusion has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. Fusion has a total market cap of $58.91 million and $1.67 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fusion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00002275 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 68,446,640 coins. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

