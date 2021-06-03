Whiteheart Price Tops $863.71 on Exchanges (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. In the last week, Whiteheart has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. Whiteheart has a total market capitalization of $7.68 million and approximately $313,650.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Whiteheart coin can now be purchased for approximately $863.71 or 0.02283045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00066809 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.70 or 0.00308467 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.19 or 0.00230460 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $431.75 or 0.01141260 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003651 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,867.60 or 1.00095684 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00033246 BTC.

About Whiteheart

Whiteheart’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

