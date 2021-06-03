Brokerages Anticipate The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $373.74 Million

Analysts expect The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) to post $373.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Manitowoc’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $344.70 million and the highest is $396.12 million. The Manitowoc posted sales of $328.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Manitowoc will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Manitowoc.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $354.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.38 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MTW shares. TheStreet raised The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird raised The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE MTW traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.59. 227,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,767. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Manitowoc has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $28.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.60 million, a P/E ratio of -63.47, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 90,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 36,136 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Manitowoc by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 84,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 11,032 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in The Manitowoc during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,430,000. Towle & Co. boosted its stake in The Manitowoc by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,670,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,230,000 after purchasing an additional 223,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in The Manitowoc by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 11,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

