Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energy Transfer LP owns and operates diversified portfolios of energy assets primarily in the United States. The company is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations which include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation and various acquisition and marketing assets. Energy Transfer LP, formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity L.P., is based in Dallas, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ET. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.43.

Shares of ET traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.49. The stock had a trading volume of 11,670,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,166,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 2.52. Energy Transfer has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $10.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ray W. Washburne purchased 200,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ET. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,660,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Energy Transfer by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,579,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,761,000 after purchasing an additional 29,887 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 37.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

