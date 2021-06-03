Howdoo (UDOO) Price Tops $0.0265

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Over the last seven days, Howdoo has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One Howdoo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Howdoo has a market capitalization of $11.64 million and approximately $660,853.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00081140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004633 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00025546 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $389.09 or 0.01008455 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00053222 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09373083 BTC.

Howdoo Coin Profile

Howdoo (CRYPTO:UDOO) is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 840,696,363 coins and its circulating supply is 439,836,447 coins. The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo . The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Buying and Selling Howdoo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Howdoo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Howdoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

