BitcoinZ (BTCZ) One Day Trading Volume Tops $14,755.00

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 31.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 3rd. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $8.89 million and approximately $14,755.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 55.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.76 or 0.00434797 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.66 or 0.00286821 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00016326 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.01 or 0.00158132 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004332 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000057 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.