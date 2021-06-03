Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) and CVS Group (OTCMKTS:CVSGF) Head-To-Head Analysis

CVS Group (OTCMKTS:CVSGF) and Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get CVS Group alerts:

96.2% of Match Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Match Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CVS Group and Match Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVS Group 0 2 1 0 2.33 Match Group 0 6 12 0 2.67

Match Group has a consensus target price of $153.26, indicating a potential upside of 12.03%. Given Match Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Match Group is more favorable than CVS Group.

Profitability

This table compares CVS Group and Match Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVS Group N/A N/A N/A Match Group 20.44% -39.56% 19.58%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CVS Group and Match Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVS Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Match Group $2.39 billion 15.46 $128.56 million $2.00 68.41

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than CVS Group.

Summary

Match Group beats CVS Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CVS Group Company Profile

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners. In addition, it operates Animed Direct, an online pharmacy and retail business that sells prescription and non-prescription medicines, premium pet foods, and other animal-related products; and an online dispensary. Further, the company provides burial grounds; and veterinary instrumentation supply and referral services. It owns 480 veterinary practices, 3 laboratories, 7 crematoria, and 1 online pharmacy. CVS Group plc was founded in 1999 and is based in Diss, the United Kingdom.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.