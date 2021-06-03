$0.57 EPS Expected for SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) This Quarter

Analysts expect SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.64. SPX FLOW reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 159.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $3.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.62 million. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLOW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in SPX FLOW during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in SPX FLOW by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in SPX FLOW by 5,910.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLOW stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,084. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 95.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.81. SPX FLOW has a twelve month low of $31.80 and a twelve month high of $71.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

SPX FLOW

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

