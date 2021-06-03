$514.02 Million in Sales Expected for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) will announce $514.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $518.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $507.90 million. Kennametal reported sales of $379.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kennametal.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Kennametal had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $484.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.22.

Shares of KMT traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.01. 479,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,918. Kennametal has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 316.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

In other news, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,814. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 20,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $847,968.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,048.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,728,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,555,000 after acquiring an additional 678,804 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,297,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 749,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,157,000 after acquiring an additional 397,472 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,753,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,113,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,550,000 after acquiring an additional 174,721 shares during the period.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kennametal (KMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.