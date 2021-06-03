Analysts Expect The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.94 Billion

Analysts expect The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to report sales of $2.94 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Mosaic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.90 billion and the highest is $2.97 billion. The Mosaic reported sales of $2.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Mosaic will report full year sales of $11.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.97 billion to $11.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $10.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.05 billion to $12.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Mosaic.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. HSBC lowered The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 125.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 295,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,346,000 after buying an additional 164,628 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in The Mosaic by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 45,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in The Mosaic by 1,126.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 115,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 105,800 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Mosaic stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,474,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,783,735. The Mosaic has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $38.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

The Mosaic Company

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

