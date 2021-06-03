Brokerages Set Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Price Target at $38.47

Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.47.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 90,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Bank of America by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 220,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,672,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,701,000 after purchasing an additional 445,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.25. 46,462,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,361,266. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.56. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.70.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

