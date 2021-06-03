SAFE2 (SAFE2) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2,498.00

SAFE2 (CURRENCY:SAFE2) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. SAFE2 has a total market capitalization of $12.45 million and approximately $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SAFE2 has traded 42.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SAFE2 coin can now be purchased for approximately $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00068605 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.80 or 0.00310781 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.19 or 0.00232023 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.39 or 0.01189570 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003623 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,841.68 or 0.99926261 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00033815 BTC.

SAFE2 Coin Profile

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 coins. The official website for SAFE2 is yieldfarming.insure . SAFE2’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SAFE2

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SAFE2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

