The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WEGRY shares. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

OTCMKTS:WEGRY traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.00. 22,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,392. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.36. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 2.12. The Weir Group has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

