Brokerages Set PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) Target Price at $18.50

PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PQ Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CL King lifted their price target on PQ Group from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PQ Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of PQ Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on PQ Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of PQG stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.19. The stock had a trading volume of 317,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,082. PQ Group has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $18.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 0.86.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter. PQ Group had a positive return on equity of 9.67% and a negative net margin of 17.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PQ Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 8,164,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $109,724,294.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kyle D. Vann purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 121,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,817.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PQG. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in PQ Group by 35.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 10,328 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in PQ Group by 771.3% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 400,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,000,000 after buying an additional 354,800 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in PQ Group by 612.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 91,047 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PQ Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in PQ Group by 97.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 351,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,867,000 after buying an additional 173,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

