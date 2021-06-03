Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Puma alerts:

Shares of Puma stock remained flat at $$114.46 during trading on Thursday. Puma has a 52-week low of $69.14 and a 52-week high of $116.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.71.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.