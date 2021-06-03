$94.30 Million in Sales Expected for Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) will announce $94.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Vicor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $94.00 million to $94.60 million. Vicor posted sales of $70.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Vicor will report full year sales of $389.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $387.00 million to $391.74 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $485.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vicor.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Vicor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VICR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, BWS Financial increased their price target on Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

In other news, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 1,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $191,014.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 57,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,744,869.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $85,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,105 shares of company stock worth $677,001 over the last 90 days. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 7.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Vicor by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Vicor by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,087 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Vicor by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Vicor by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICR stock traded down $1.15 on Friday, hitting $91.93. 112,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,760. Vicor has a twelve month low of $63.68 and a twelve month high of $104.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 117.86 and a beta of 0.67.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

