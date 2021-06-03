Exosis Tops One Day Trading Volume of $10.00 (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 422.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One Exosis coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000448 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Exosis has traded up 394.3% against the US dollar. Exosis has a total market capitalization of $89,852.18 and $10.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,870.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,826.34 or 0.07271194 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $715.68 or 0.01841199 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $191.96 or 0.00493857 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.29 or 0.00178250 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $309.41 or 0.00796005 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $188.10 or 0.00483917 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00007422 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.45 or 0.00441079 BTC.

Exosis Profile

EXO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org . Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Exosis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

