Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.77 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) to post $49.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $49.90 million and the lowest is $49.70 million. Tactile Systems Technology posted sales of $35.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full year sales of $219.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $219.10 million to $220.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $268.44 million, with estimates ranging from $264.82 million to $274.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 0.85%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

In other news, Director William W. Burke sold 800 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $41,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,639.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,170 shares of company stock valued at $59,141. Insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,761,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,991,000 after acquiring an additional 346,090 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 228.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,698,000 after purchasing an additional 289,734 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,838,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $6,384,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 48.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 194,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,616,000 after buying an additional 63,886 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCMD traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.68. 150,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,306. The firm has a market cap of $995.91 million, a PE ratio of -460.69, a P/E/G ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.60. Tactile Systems Technology has a one year low of $30.31 and a one year high of $64.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.50.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

