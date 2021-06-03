Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.77 Million

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) to post $49.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $49.90 million and the lowest is $49.70 million. Tactile Systems Technology posted sales of $35.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full year sales of $219.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $219.10 million to $220.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $268.44 million, with estimates ranging from $264.82 million to $274.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 0.85%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

In other news, Director William W. Burke sold 800 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $41,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,639.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,170 shares of company stock valued at $59,141. Insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,761,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,991,000 after acquiring an additional 346,090 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 228.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,698,000 after purchasing an additional 289,734 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,838,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $6,384,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 48.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 194,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,616,000 after buying an additional 63,886 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCMD traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.68. 150,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,306. The firm has a market cap of $995.91 million, a PE ratio of -460.69, a P/E/G ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.60. Tactile Systems Technology has a one year low of $30.31 and a one year high of $64.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.50.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.