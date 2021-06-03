Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

VRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vroom from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

In other Vroom news, major shareholder Lone Star L.P. Cgp2 sold 1,838,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $80,461,687.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patricia Moran sold 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $33,805.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,377,587 shares of company stock valued at $137,653,173 over the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Vroom by 6,705.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vroom by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vroom by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

VRM traded down $1.73 on Thursday, reaching $43.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,291,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811,261. Vroom has a 1 year low of $26.96 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion and a PE ratio of -23.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.92.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $591.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.75 million. Vroom had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vroom will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

