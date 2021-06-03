Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

KIM has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,644,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,150,367. Kimco Realty has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $22.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 99.83% and a return on equity of 18.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

