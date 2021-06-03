Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOVA shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other news, insider Walter A. Baker sold 4,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $183,623.10. Also, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2,218.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 326,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,756,000 after purchasing an additional 312,874 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter worth about $614,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter worth about $492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOVA traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,169,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,588. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.95. Sunnova Energy International has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $57.70.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 124.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

