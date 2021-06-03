Brokerages Set Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Target Price at $42.60

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.60.

OTRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price target on Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

OTRK stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.63. 288,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,256. Ontrak has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $99.89. The stock has a market cap of $561.02 million, a PE ratio of -21.97 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 20.77% and a negative return on equity of 54.79%. The company had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.59 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ontrak will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Ontrak news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $346,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 89,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $2,731,946.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,572 shares of company stock worth $5,804,026 in the last ninety days. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ontrak by 596.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after buying an additional 197,561 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,181,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ontrak by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 121,322 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Ontrak by 205.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 10,467 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Ontrak in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

