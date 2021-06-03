Pinkcoin Trading 1.5% Higher This Week (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Pinkcoin has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $3.19 million and approximately $25,239.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $210.07 or 0.00536289 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004355 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00022390 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $565.14 or 0.01442784 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000122 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000022 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 453,252,783 coins and its circulating supply is 427,992,347 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

