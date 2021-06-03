Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) to Hold

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elevate Credit, Inc. offer online credit solutions to non-prime consumers. The Company offers online installment loans and lines of credits. Its products include credit building, financial wellness programs, credit reporting, free credit monitoring and online financial literacy videos and tools. Elevate Credit, Inc. is based in Forth Worth, United States. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NYSE:ELVT traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.09. 203,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,044. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $146.23 million, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 2.73. Elevate Credit has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 9.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elevate Credit will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elevate Credit news, CEO Jason Harvison sold 8,524 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $30,004.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,674.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Linda Stinson sold 19,265 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $89,196.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,702,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,511,533.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,281,720 shares of company stock valued at $7,772,117. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

