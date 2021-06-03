Zacks: Brokerages Expect TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. TPG RE Finance Trust posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TPG RE Finance Trust.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRTX. Raymond James lifted their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRTX. Gratia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,144,000. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,128,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,473,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,538,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,032,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,566,000 after acquiring an additional 314,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

TRTX stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.35. 193,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 403.01 and a quick ratio of 403.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.16. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -57.55%.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

