Analysts Anticipate Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.85 Million

Brokerages predict that Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) will announce sales of $56.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aemetis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $51.55 million to $61.00 million. Aemetis reported sales of $47.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aemetis will report full-year sales of $227.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $215.00 million to $243.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $308.70 million, with estimates ranging from $275.10 million to $358.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aemetis.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $42.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.03 million.

AMTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Shares of Aemetis stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $13.09. 994,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,434,920. The firm has a market cap of $411.21 million, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of -0.16. Aemetis has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $27.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Aemetis during the first quarter worth $3,540,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Aemetis during the first quarter worth $1,424,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aemetis by 13,901.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 840,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,598,000 after buying an additional 834,067 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Aemetis during the first quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aemetis during the first quarter worth $343,000. 36.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.

