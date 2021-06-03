Analysts Expect DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) to post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for DURECT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.05). DURECT posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 157.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that DURECT will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.16). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.08). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 28.91%.

DRRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of DURECT in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of DURECT from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

In other DURECT news, VP Judy R. Joice sold 60,137 shares of DURECT stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $103,435.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,311.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DURECT by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,791,545 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,287,000 after buying an additional 631,869 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in DURECT by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,418,805 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,689,000 after buying an additional 52,950 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in DURECT by 879.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,198,385 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after buying an additional 3,769,620 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DURECT by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,539,176 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after buying an additional 520,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DURECT in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.13% of the company’s stock.

DRRX remained flat at $$1.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 373,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,636,295. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a current ratio of 8.96. The firm has a market cap of $382.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.00 and a beta of 1.40. DURECT has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $2.95.

DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

