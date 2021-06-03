Sentivate Market Capitalization Tops $46.97 Million (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One Sentivate coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0132 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sentivate has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Sentivate has a total market cap of $46.97 million and $687,388.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00082479 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004664 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00024641 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.55 or 0.01017970 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00054089 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,677.70 or 0.09369943 BTC.

About Sentivate

Sentivate (SNTVT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,563,146,428 coins. The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Sentivate Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

