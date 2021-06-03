$2.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) will announce sales of $2.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.20 billion and the highest is $2.27 billion. Insight Enterprises reported sales of $1.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full year sales of $8.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.84 billion to $8.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.25 billion to $9.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.14). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NSIT shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.88.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.61. 267,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,828. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.84. Insight Enterprises has a 1 year low of $44.15 and a 1 year high of $106.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.91.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSIT. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

