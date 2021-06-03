e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) to report $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. e.l.f. Beauty posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.39 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.78.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 1,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $48,814.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,366,350.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 5,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $146,881.50. Insiders have sold 440,863 shares of company stock valued at $12,596,401 over the last ninety days. 15.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,824,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,310,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,314,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $882,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $27.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.32. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $16.21 and a twelve month high of $31.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.10 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.71.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

