Celo Dollar (CUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Celo Dollar has a total market capitalization of $50.54 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00082413 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004707 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00024292 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $397.44 or 0.01018018 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00053956 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,652.12 or 0.09354754 BTC.

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar (CUSD) is a coin. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 50,545,909 coins. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Celo Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

