Brokerages Expect Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) will announce earnings per share of $1.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lindsay’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.43 and the lowest is $1.00. Lindsay posted earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full-year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $6.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $143.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.50 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 13.95%. Lindsay’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lindsay by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,796,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,405,000 after acquiring an additional 45,322 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lindsay by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 861,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,509,000 after purchasing an additional 155,417 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Lindsay by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 294,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,002,000 after purchasing an additional 88,992 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Lindsay by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,727,000 after purchasing an additional 10,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Lindsay by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 251,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,914,000 after purchasing an additional 47,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $167.82. The stock had a trading volume of 32,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,631. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.99. Lindsay has a one year low of $83.00 and a one year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.08%.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

