Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) will announce $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Autodesk’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17. Autodesk posted earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full year earnings of $4.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $8.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $5.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $274.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,404,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,097. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $215.83 and a 52 week high of $321.13. The stock has a market cap of $60.47 billion, a PE ratio of 47.08, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $284.99.

In other Autodesk news, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $1,019,168.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 6,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $1,820,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

