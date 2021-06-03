Function X (FX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $588,168.00

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Function X coin can now be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00001072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Function X has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. Function X has a market cap of $149.91 million and $588,168.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,922.63 or 0.99949796 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00043128 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00012152 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00089730 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00008202 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 358,931,824 coins. Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

