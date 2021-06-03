Function X (FX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $588,168.00

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Function X coin can now be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00001072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Function X has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. Function X has a market cap of $149.91 million and $588,168.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,922.63 or 0.99949796 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00043128 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00012152 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00089730 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00008202 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002649 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000744 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000159 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.
Function X Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Function X Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
