Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) will report sales of $61.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $65.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $58.60 million. OraSure Technologies reported sales of $29.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 108.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full year sales of $297.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $242.00 million to $333.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $338.21 million, with estimates ranging from $250.00 million to $400.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $58.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.07 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on OraSure Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Shares of OraSure Technologies stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $9.49. 322,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,817. OraSure Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The company has a market capitalization of $682.90 million, a P/E ratio of -135.84 and a beta of -0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSUR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,873,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $138,560,000 after purchasing an additional 841,547 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 20.9% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,671,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,845,000 after acquiring an additional 634,826 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 46.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,972,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,909,000 after acquiring an additional 624,524 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 112.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 948,943 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,074,000 after acquiring an additional 502,663 shares during the period. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 10.0% in the first quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,575,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,720,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

