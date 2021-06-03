Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Analysts expect Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) to report earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Nutanix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.49). Nutanix posted earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full-year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($1.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($1.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTNX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nutanix from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Nutanix from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.92.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.24. 2,050,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,967. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $35.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.89.

In other Nutanix news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $85,007.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $721,728. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dheeraj Pandey sold 1,210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $32,065,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 886,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,479,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,252,555 shares of company stock worth $33,207,602 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

