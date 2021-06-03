Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) to announce $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ earnings. Fulgent Genetics posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,411.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will report full year earnings of $12.57 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.30 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fulgent Genetics.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 53.91% and a return on equity of 101.08%. The company had revenue of $359.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.46 million. Fulgent Genetics’s revenue was up 4536.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on FLGT shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fulgent Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.80.

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT traded down $3.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.27. The stock had a trading volume of 677,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,172. Fulgent Genetics has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $189.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.48.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $81,670.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,147,695.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $47,528.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 337,394 shares in the company, valued at $24,784,963.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,780 shares of company stock worth $7,898,882. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $526,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. 34.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fulgent Genetics (FLGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.