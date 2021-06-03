Bounty0x 1-Day Volume Tops $71,603.00 (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 3rd. During the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. One Bounty0x coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Bounty0x has a total market cap of $379,934.85 and approximately $71,603.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00082584 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004645 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00024118 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $396.26 or 0.01018378 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00053184 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,638.90 or 0.09351966 BTC.

Bounty0x Coin Profile

BNTY is a coin. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Bounty0x Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

