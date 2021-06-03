Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.05 Million

Equities analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) will post $19.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $50.00 million and the lowest is $5.00 million. Protagonist Therapeutics reported sales of $6.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 206.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full year sales of $26.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.19 million to $56.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $34.96 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $50.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Protagonist Therapeutics.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 224.79%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PTGX shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Northland Securities started coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.89.

Protagonist Therapeutics stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.85. The stock had a trading volume of 191,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,236. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 1.57. Protagonist Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $5,227,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 40,844.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 42,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 42,887 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,872,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 403,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,139,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the period.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.