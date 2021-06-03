Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Will Post Earnings of $4.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) will post earnings per share of $4.29 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for The Home Depot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.49 to $4.82. The Home Depot posted earnings of $4.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Home Depot will report full-year earnings of $13.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.19 to $15.34. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $14.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.91 to $15.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Home Depot.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 5,575.49% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.21.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HD traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $310.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,797. The company has a market capitalization of $330.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Home Depot has a 52-week low of $234.31 and a 52-week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

