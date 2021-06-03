UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.20.

UWMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in the first quarter worth $79,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in the first quarter worth $318,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in the first quarter worth $487,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in the first quarter worth $4,071,000. 23.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UWMC traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.85. 4,249,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,035,002. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. UWM Holdings Co. Class has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $14.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th.

UWM Holdings Co. Class Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

