Landaas & Co. WI ADV Buys 309 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Landaas & Co. WI ADV boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 48.4% in the first quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Innovative Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 8,327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.6% in the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 33,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,161,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 17,212 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded down $2.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $310.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,797. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $234.31 and a 52-week high of $345.69. The company has a market cap of $330.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 5,575.49%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.21.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

