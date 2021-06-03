SuperLauncher Price Reaches $0.92 on Exchanges (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. During the last week, SuperLauncher has traded up 37.1% against the US dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can now be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00002369 BTC on popular exchanges. SuperLauncher has a total market cap of $3.78 million and approximately $62,657.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00069740 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.74 or 0.00318017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.87 or 0.00238671 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.12 or 0.01203070 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003633 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,893.58 or 0.99956328 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00034110 BTC.

About SuperLauncher

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,102,483 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperLauncher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperLauncher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

